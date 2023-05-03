Insider Buying: Arianne Phosphate Inc. (CVE:DAN) Director Purchases C$34,882.00 in Stock

Arianne Phosphate Inc. (CVE:DAN – Get Rating) Director Raef Sully acquired 107,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,882.00.

Arianne Phosphate Trading Down 1.3 %

DAN stock opened at C$0.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.86. Arianne Phosphate Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.31 and a 12-month high of C$0.67. The stock has a market cap of C$76.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.44 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.39.

About Arianne Phosphate

Arianne Phosphate Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada. It primarily focuses on developing Lac à Paul phosphate rock project located in the Saguenay-Lac St-Jean area, Quebec. The company was formerly known as Arianne Resources Inc and changed its name to Arianne Phosphate Inc in June 2013.

