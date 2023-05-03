Insider Buying: Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Director Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $118.00 per share, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,088. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Shares of CCI stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,398,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,024,212. Crown Castle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.58 and a fifty-two week high of $193.95. The firm has a market cap of $51.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.52 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.66.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 23.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Crown Castle

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.18%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Crown Castle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CCI. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $159.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $143.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Crown Castle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.56.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

