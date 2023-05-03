Insider Buying: W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Director Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) Director Mark A. Alexander bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.48 per share, with a total value of $72,480.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,893,032.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE WPC traded down $0.85 on Wednesday, reaching $71.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 778,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,968. W. P. Carey Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.76 and a twelve month high of $89.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.72.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $427.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.24 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 40.51% and a return on equity of 7.23%. W. P. Carey’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.067 per share. This represents a $4.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 142.81%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in W. P. Carey by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,116,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,962,542,000 after buying an additional 304,592 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 17.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,572,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $783,467,000 after buying an additional 1,400,997 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 104,493.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,615,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,716,000 after buying an additional 4,611,275 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,479,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,682,000 after buying an additional 126,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,752,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,138,000 after buying an additional 193,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.80.

W.P. Carey, Inc is an investment trust company, which engages in the commercial real estate business. It operates through the Real Estate and Investment Management segments. The Real Estate segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

