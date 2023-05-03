Insider Selling: Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Director Sells 12,500 Shares of Stock

Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.54, for a total value of $1,431,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 217,668 shares in the company, valued at $24,931,692.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

Atmos Energy stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $112.91. The company had a trading volume of 731,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,476. The firm has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Atmos Energy Co. has a one year low of $97.71 and a one year high of $121.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.12 and a 200 day moving average of $113.10.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.02). Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.84%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATO. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in Atmos Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Atmos Energy by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 556,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,443,000 after acquiring an additional 36,977 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 91,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,882,000 after purchasing an additional 39,843 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 4,401 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $494,000. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Atmos Energy from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.25.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas services. It operates under the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment is involved in regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations.

Featured Articles

