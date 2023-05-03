Insider Selling: Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) President Sells 5,399 Shares of Stock

Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) President Bradford A. Cowles sold 5,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total transaction of $140,913.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 14,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $383,121.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Core & Main Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of CNM stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,660,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,609. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 3.05. Core & Main, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.75 and a twelve month high of $27.26. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.99.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Core & Main had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 5.50%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Core & Main, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Core & Main in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Core & Main in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core & Main in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Core & Main by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Core & Main during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CNM. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Core & Main from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Core & Main from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Core & Main in a research note on Monday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Core & Main from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Core & Main from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Core & Main presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.33.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.

