Insider Selling: Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Director Sells 17,500 Shares of Stock

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Rating) Director Joseph Morea sold 17,500 shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total transaction of $36,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Stock Performance

ILPT stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.05. 1,878,293 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,322,006. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.70. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a one year low of $1.84 and a one year high of $16.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.11.

Get Industrial Logistics Properties Trust alerts:

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at about $542,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at about $1,276,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 10.1% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 380,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 34,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 626 Financial LLC acquired a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

(Get Rating)

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which owns and leases industrial and logistics properties. The company was founded on September 15, 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.