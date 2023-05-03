Insider Selling: Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Director Sells 45,309 Shares of Stock

Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total transaction of $16,870,806.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,624,655.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE LIN traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $369.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 593,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,337,817. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $262.47 and a twelve month high of $373.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $352.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $333.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.92, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.83.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 13.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 13.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.60%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Linde by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,233,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,006,523,000 after buying an additional 112,484 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Linde by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,587,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,315,068,000 after buying an additional 488,655 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter worth $2,409,138,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Linde by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,773,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,209,414,000 after buying an additional 526,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,457,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,780,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956,394 shares during the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LIN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Linde from $385.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Linde from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $382.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Linde from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.38.

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

