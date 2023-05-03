Insider Selling: NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Insider Sells $37,248.32 in Stock

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) insider Martin Westhead sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total transaction of $37,248.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,908.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Martin Westhead also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 16th, Martin Westhead sold 967 shares of NETGEAR stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total transaction of $18,411.68.

NETGEAR Price Performance

NTGR stock traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $13.77. 181,486 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,023. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.83. NETGEAR, Inc. has a one year low of $13.30 and a one year high of $26.79. The company has a market cap of $400.06 million, a P/E ratio of -18.61 and a beta of 0.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NETGEAR

NETGEAR ( NASDAQ:NTGR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. NETGEAR had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a negative return on equity of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $249.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 344.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 235,289 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,355,000 after buying an additional 182,334 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,588,137 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $137,917,000 after purchasing an additional 165,385 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NETGEAR during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,496,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,300,485 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $66,142,000 after purchasing an additional 122,759 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in NETGEAR by 325.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 154,460 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after buying an additional 118,181 shares during the period. 85.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NETGEAR in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NETGEAR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

Further Reading

