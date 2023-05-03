Insider Selling: Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Director Sells 8,872 Shares of Stock

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) Director Daniel G. Welch sold 8,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total value of $1,775,021.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,037.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Seagen Trading Down 0.7 %

SGEN traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $198.58. 1,179,002 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,417,671. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.90 and a beta of 0.54. Seagen Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.43 and a 1-year high of $207.16.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $519.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.28 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 22.74% and a negative net margin of 31.55%. Seagen’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.74) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -2.92 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGEN. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Seagen by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Seagen by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Seagen by 1,484.0% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Seagen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,166,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Seagen by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 86.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SGEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Seagen from $145.00 to $129.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Seagen from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. JMP Securities lowered Seagen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. SVB Securities increased their price objective on Seagen from $141.00 to $229.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Seagen from $145.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.47.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer. It also engages in the advancement of therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. Its products include Adcetris, Padcev, Tivdak, and Tukysa. The company was founded by Clay B.

