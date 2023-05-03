Insider Selling: Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) CEO Sells 4,905 Shares of Stock

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 4,905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.41, for a total value of $1,861,006.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,249,850. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Tyler Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TYL traded up $7.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $387.15. 114,637 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,010. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $344.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $330.99. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $281.11 and a twelve month high of $425.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a PE ratio of 103.60 and a beta of 0.84.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $452.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.13 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 8.31%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tyler Technologies

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 105.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 76 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 136.7% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. 89.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TYL. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $365.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.38.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for the public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

Featured Articles

