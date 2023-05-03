Insider Selling: Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) CFO Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.62, for a total value of $1,135,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,873,153.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of TYL stock traded up $3.15 on Wednesday, hitting $382.31. 304,991 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,355. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $281.11 and a 12 month high of $425.80. The stock has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.46 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $345.63 and a 200 day moving average of $331.35.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 8.31%. The business had revenue of $452.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.13 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rovin Capital UT ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.1% in the third quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 1,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.6% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 4,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 5,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 16.3% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TYL. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $365.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $465.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $435.38.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for the public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

