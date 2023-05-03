Insider Selling: Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) CEO Sells 455,536 Shares of Stock

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating) CEO David Zaccardelli sold 455,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.58, for a total value of $1,175,282.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,887,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,569,326.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Verona Pharma Stock Performance
VRNA traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.19. 311,090 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 604,336. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.69. Verona Pharma plc has a 12 month low of $3.41 and a 12 month high of $26.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.06 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 12.77 and a quick ratio of 12.77.
Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Verona Pharma plc will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have recently commented on VRNA shares. BTIG Research increased their target price on Verona Pharma from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Verona Pharma in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verona Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.33.
About Verona Pharma
Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.
