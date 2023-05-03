Insight 2811 Inc. Decreases Holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Insight 2811 Inc. trimmed its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MOO. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,317,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 1,923.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 81,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,798,000 after acquiring an additional 77,216 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC bought a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,501,000. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,710,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 166,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,443,000 after acquiring an additional 52,274 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MOO stock opened at $84.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.93. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.50 and a fifty-two week high of $101.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.05.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

Further Reading

