Insight 2811 Inc. Has $417,000 Position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Insight 2811 Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 80.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the quarter. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SOXX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 5,787.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 157,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,340,000 after purchasing an additional 154,406 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $14,301,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 450.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 41,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,323,000 after acquiring an additional 34,213 shares during the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $9,556,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1,914.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,784,000 after acquiring an additional 26,169 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

iShares Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $411.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $422.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $419.04. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $287.82 and a twelve month high of $445.34.

About iShares Semiconductor ETF

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

