Insight 2811 Inc. Makes New $207,000 Investment in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Insight 2811 Inc. acquired a new position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 84 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Robbins Farley bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in AutoZone by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

In other news, VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,573.04, for a total transaction of $3,653,716.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,182.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,573.04, for a total transaction of $3,653,716.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,182.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 29,511 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,427.27, for a total value of $71,631,164.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,984,277.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,960 shares of company stock worth $90,128,092. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AutoZone Stock Up 0.9 %

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,735.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,725.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,563.00 to $2,899.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2,663.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,664.53.

Shares of AZO opened at $2,702.89 on Wednesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,703.32 and a 52-week high of $2,722.60. The company has a market capitalization of $49.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,519.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,473.07.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $24.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.33 by $3.31. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 64.72% and a net margin of 14.32%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $22.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 127.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Featured Stories

