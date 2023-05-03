Insight 2811 Inc. Purchases 1,176 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Insight 2811 Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,236 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its position in Intel by 173.6% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $26,761,000 after purchasing an additional 342,649 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in Intel by 21.6% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Intel in the first quarter worth about $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its position in Intel by 5.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Intel by 26.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $290,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,247 shares in the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $29.50 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.52.

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ INTC opened at $30.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.68. The company has a market capitalization of $126.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.78, a P/E/G ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $46.64.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.05% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The company’s revenue was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -73.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $480,216. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.