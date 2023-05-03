Insight 2811 Inc. Purchases 180 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Insight 2811 Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 872 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 224.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 81 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 109.3% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 90 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 727.3% during the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on GS. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $389.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $25,720,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,099,784 shares in the company, valued at $109,951,611.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.67, for a total transaction of $2,420,839.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,441,791.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $25,720,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,099,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,951,611.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 4,116,302 shares of company stock valued at $30,101,191 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $337.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.41. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $277.84 and a twelve month high of $389.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $333.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $349.61.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.14 by $0.65. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.76 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 31.82 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

