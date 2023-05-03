Insight 2811 Inc. Sells 1,812 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Insight 2811 Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,812 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Utilities ETF makes up about 0.4% of Insight 2811 Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $761,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 596,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,540,000 after acquiring an additional 61,722 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 260,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,907,000 after acquiring an additional 8,892 shares during the period.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VPU opened at $148.13 on Wednesday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of $131.72 and a 12 month high of $169.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $146.91 and a 200-day moving average of $149.16. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

