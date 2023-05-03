Insight 2811 Inc. Trims Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Insight 2811 Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 458,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,268 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 23.0% of Insight 2811 Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Insight 2811 Inc. owned about 0.14% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $37,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,381,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,861,000 after acquiring an additional 193,275 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,042,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,378,000 after acquiring an additional 395,026 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,517,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,312,000 after acquiring an additional 874,131 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 57.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,433,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990,350 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,312,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

SHY opened at $82.10 on Wednesday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.48 and a fifty-two week high of $83.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.67.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.191 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 1st. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

