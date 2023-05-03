Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.90-10.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Insight Enterprises in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Insight Enterprises from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Insight Enterprises from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Sidoti reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $127.00 target price on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $128.75.

Insight Enterprises Stock Performance

NASDAQ NSIT traded up $4.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $123.72. 413,686 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,351. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $134.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.57. Insight Enterprises has a 52 week low of $81.11 and a 52 week high of $144.84.

Insider Transactions at Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises ( NASDAQ:NSIT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.06). Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. Insight Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Insight Enterprises will post 9.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Insight Enterprises news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $129.95 per share, with a total value of $51,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,511,116 shares in the company, valued at $586,219,524.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 60,663 shares of company stock valued at $7,759,175. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insight Enterprises

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NSIT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Insight Enterprises by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,897,063 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $418,233,000 after acquiring an additional 43,008 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 141.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 811,951 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,414,000 after purchasing an additional 476,084 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 173.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 752,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,790,000 after acquiring an additional 477,800 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 576,042 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,759,000 after acquiring an additional 10,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 490,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,657,000 after acquiring an additional 39,434 shares in the last quarter.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

