Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO) Short Interest Update

Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the March 31st total of 1,370,000 shares. Currently, 6.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 229,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days.
Shares of ISPO stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.73. 122,160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,343. The company has a market capitalization of $90.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of -0.62. Inspirato has a 12-month low of $0.71 and a 12-month high of $6.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.36.
Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Inspirato from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st.
Inspirato Incorporated operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company provides affluent travelers access to a portfolio of curated luxury vacation options. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 425 private luxury vacation homes available exclusively to subscribers; and accommodations at approximately 420 luxury hotel and resort partners worldwide.
