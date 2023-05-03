Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO) Short Interest Update

Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the March 31st total of 1,370,000 shares. Currently, 6.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 229,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days.

Inspirato Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of ISPO stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.73. 122,160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,343. The company has a market capitalization of $90.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of -0.62. Inspirato has a 12-month low of $0.71 and a 12-month high of $6.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Inspirato from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Inspirato Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Inspirato during the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Inspirato during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Inspirato by 78.1% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 26,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 11,405 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inspirato during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Inspirato by 179.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 19,235 shares during the last quarter.

Inspirato Incorporated operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company provides affluent travelers access to a portfolio of curated luxury vacation options. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 425 private luxury vacation homes available exclusively to subscribers; and accommodations at approximately 420 luxury hotel and resort partners worldwide.

