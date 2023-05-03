Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $127.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.61) earnings per share. Inspire Medical Systems’s revenue was up 84.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Inspire Medical Systems Trading Up 7.0 %

INSP stock traded up $17.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $275.22. 759,052 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,526. Inspire Medical Systems has a 52-week low of $142.74 and a 52-week high of $282.31. The company has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -167.72 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $251.15 and its 200-day moving average is $240.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INSP has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $271.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $304.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $305.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.22.

In other news, COO Philip Ebeling sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $1,925,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,825. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 2,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.05, for a total value of $720,355.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,728 shares in the company, valued at $2,675,686.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Philip Ebeling sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $1,925,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,119 shares of company stock valued at $5,153,856. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 4.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,863,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,934,000 after purchasing an additional 117,888 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 0.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,540,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,402,000 after purchasing an additional 14,017 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 9.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 885,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,249,000 after acquiring an additional 78,975 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 7.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 632,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,482,000 after acquiring an additional 43,924 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 7.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 585,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,894,000 after acquiring an additional 42,571 shares during the period. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

