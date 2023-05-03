Installed Building Products (IBP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.20 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Installed Building Products Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:IBP opened at $121.51 on Wednesday. Installed Building Products has a 12-month low of $69.44 and a 12-month high of $125.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $113.34 and a 200-day moving average of $99.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Installed Building Products Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Installed Building Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is currently 17.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IBP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.75.

In related news, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total value of $53,660.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,674.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total value of $53,660.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,674.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Margot Lebenberg Carter sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.61, for a total transaction of $274,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $778,888.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,826 shares of company stock valued at $13,806,231 over the last 90 days. 17.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Installed Building Products

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBP. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Installed Building Products by 112.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 582 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its position in Installed Building Products by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 913 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Installed Building Products during the first quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Installed Building Products during the first quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

About Installed Building Products

(Get Rating)

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Further Reading

