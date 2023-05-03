Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,262,243 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,582 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $33,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $14,065,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its position in shares of Intel by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 230,298 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $6,087,000 after buying an additional 5,648 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 16,415 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 199.4% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,136 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 6,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Intel by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 1,118,768 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,569,000 after purchasing an additional 7,272 shares in the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Price Performance

Shares of INTC traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.54. 17,521,148 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,415,379. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $46.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.34 billion, a PE ratio of -43.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.88.

Intel Cuts Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.05% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is -73.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $480,216. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INTC. Benchmark raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price target on Intel from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Intel from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Intel from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.52.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.