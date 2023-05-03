Intercorp Financial Services (IFS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 10th. Analysts expect Intercorp Financial Services to post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.15). Intercorp Financial Services had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 29.14%. The company had revenue of $395.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.75 million. On average, analysts expect Intercorp Financial Services to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE IFS opened at $21.77 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.51. Intercorp Financial Services has a 12 month low of $19.65 and a 12 month high of $29.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.82, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.27.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.6%. Intercorp Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 29.95%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IFS. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,009,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Intercorp Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,871,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Intercorp Financial Services by 127.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 47,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 26,878 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Intercorp Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,018,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Intercorp Financial Services by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 34,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 4,214 shares in the last quarter. 7.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.

