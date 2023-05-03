International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.40.

Several research analysts have weighed in on INSW shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of International Seaways from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of International Seaways in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of International Seaways from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of International Seaways from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th.

Get International Seaways alerts:

Insider Transactions at International Seaways

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.31, for a total transaction of $41,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,097,134.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director David I. Greenberg sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total value of $360,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,248,794.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.31, for a total transaction of $41,310.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,973 shares in the company, valued at $3,097,134.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,900 shares of company stock worth $2,043,944. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Seaways

International Seaways Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in International Seaways during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of International Seaways during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of International Seaways during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in International Seaways in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in International Seaways by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. 84.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Seaways stock opened at $39.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.56. International Seaways has a twelve month low of $17.89 and a twelve month high of $53.25.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The transportation company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.37. International Seaways had a net margin of 44.86% and a return on equity of 29.13%. The business had revenue of $338.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.42 million. Research analysts expect that International Seaways will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

International Seaways Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were paid a $2.00 dividend. This is a boost from International Seaways’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

International Seaways Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.