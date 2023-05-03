International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.40.
Several research analysts have weighed in on INSW shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of International Seaways from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of International Seaways in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of International Seaways from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of International Seaways from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th.
In related news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.31, for a total transaction of $41,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,097,134.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director David I. Greenberg sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total value of $360,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,248,794.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.31, for a total transaction of $41,310.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,973 shares in the company, valued at $3,097,134.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,900 shares of company stock worth $2,043,944. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
International Seaways stock opened at $39.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.56. International Seaways has a twelve month low of $17.89 and a twelve month high of $53.25.
International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The transportation company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.37. International Seaways had a net margin of 44.86% and a return on equity of 29.13%. The business had revenue of $338.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.42 million. Research analysts expect that International Seaways will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were paid a $2.00 dividend. This is a boost from International Seaways’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.
International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.
