Internet Computer (ICP) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $2.55 Billion

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 3rd. Over the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $2.55 billion and $41.16 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Internet Computer token can currently be bought for $5.86 or 0.00020190 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00059320 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00038195 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000248 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00006445 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001153 BTC.

Internet Computer Token Profile

Internet Computer (CRYPTO:ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 498,341,290 tokens and its circulating supply is 435,837,330 tokens. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org.

Internet Computer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

