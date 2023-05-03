Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 392,620 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,190 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $104,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 946,709 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $285,603,000 after buying an additional 5,233 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,362,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 576.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 81.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $303.63 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.07 and a 52 week high of $308.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.46. The firm has a market cap of $106.39 billion, a PE ratio of 82.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.30.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 11.39%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on ISRG shares. William Blair began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.40.

In related news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 33,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.61, for a total transaction of $8,166,286.89. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,096,653.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 7,323 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $2,196,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,644,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Marshall Mohr sold 33,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.61, for a total value of $8,166,286.89. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,096,653.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 140,790 shares of company stock worth $37,998,365. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

