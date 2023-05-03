Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Shares Bought by Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF were worth $985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 292.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the third quarter worth $41,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the third quarter worth $75,000.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PKW traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $84.92. 1,551 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,909. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.84. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $73.80 and a 1-year high of $92.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $955.35 million, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.09.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.296 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This is a boost from Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

