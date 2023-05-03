Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.039 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of VVR remained flat at $3.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 49,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,201. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 52 week low of $3.56 and a 52 week high of $4.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.83.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Senior Income Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VVR. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 86.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,456 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,456 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Senior Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust. The firm’s investment objective is to gain a high level of current income consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on June 23, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

