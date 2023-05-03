Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 1,603,731 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 117% from the previous session’s volume of 738,922 shares.The stock last traded at $67.42 and had previously closed at $67.23.

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $596.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.26 and a 200 day moving average of $67.11.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 108.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000.

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (SPHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Beta index. The fund tracks a beta-weighted index of the 100 highest-beta stocks in the S&P 500. SPHB was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.