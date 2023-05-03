Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM) Stock Position Raised by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 716,541 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,853 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF were worth $32,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 6,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 11,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 19,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XSVM opened at $43.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $596.26 million, a PE ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.02. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $41.01 and a twelve month high of $52.76.

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Small Value Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Value Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Small Value Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of small value the United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 the United States companies.

