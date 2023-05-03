Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:VTN)

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0331 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VTN opened at $10.13 on Wednesday. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a 1 year low of $9.13 and a 1 year high of $11.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.19.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals during the 4th quarter worth $109,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,336 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 141.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,081 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 14,706 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 103,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,797 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.76% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Company Profile

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals operates as a non-diversified, closed-end investment company. It intends to provide common shareholders with current income exempt from federal as well as from New York State and New York City income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital.

