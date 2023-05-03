Investment House LLC Invests $78,000 in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD)

Investment House LLC bought a new position in shares of MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 14,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MNKD. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MannKind during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of MannKind by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 348,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 9,594 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MannKind by 431.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 112,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 91,652 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of MannKind by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MannKind by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 49.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MNKD shares. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of MannKind from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MannKind in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

MannKind Stock Down 6.1 %

MNKD opened at $3.72 on Wednesday. MannKind Co. has a twelve month low of $2.61 and a twelve month high of $5.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.50. The company has a market cap of $983.01 million, a PE ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 1.59.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $36.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 188.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MannKind Co. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael Castagna sold 10,000 shares of MannKind stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total transaction of $41,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,030,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,384,428.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About MannKind

MannKind Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutic products and devices for those with endocrine and orphan lung diseases. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Danbury, CT.

