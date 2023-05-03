Investment House LLC Sells 21,175 Shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Investment House LLC reduced its holdings in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) by 51.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,175 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC’s holdings in AZEK were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in AZEK by 1.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 87,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in AZEK by 42.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 14,949 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in AZEK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,372,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in AZEK by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 658,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,385,000 after acquiring an additional 13,209 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AZEK by 3.0% during the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,163,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,331,000 after buying an additional 34,180 shares during the last quarter. 99.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 4,770,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $124,306,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,326,090 shares in the company, valued at $373,337,905.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total transaction of $153,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,000 shares in the company, valued at $943,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 4,770,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $124,306,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,326,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,337,905.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,810,000 shares of company stock worth $125,231,810 over the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:AZEK opened at $26.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.91. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.12 and a 52-week high of $30.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.38, a PEG ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.03 and its 200 day moving average is $21.99.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. AZEK had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $216.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AZEK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on AZEK from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on AZEK from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. B. Riley lifted their target price on AZEK from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on AZEK from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised AZEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AZEK currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.11.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

