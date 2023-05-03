Investment House LLC Sells 3,207 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Investment House LLC lowered its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,582 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,207 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LEN. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Lennar by 65.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 790,021 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,127,000 after purchasing an additional 312,595 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Lennar by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,167,338 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,644,000 after acquiring an additional 268,156 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lennar during the 4th quarter valued at $21,761,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Lennar by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 472,040 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,191,000 after acquiring an additional 157,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lennar by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 320,697 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,908,000 after acquiring an additional 149,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 9,289 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total value of $958,253.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Price Performance

NYSE:LEN opened at $113.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $62.54 and a 52 week high of $113.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.13.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 13.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Lennar’s payout ratio is presently 9.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Lennar from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Lennar from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Lennar from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Lennar from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.21.

Lennar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

Featured Stories

