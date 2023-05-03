Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.73-1.81 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78. Invitation Homes also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.73-$1.81 EPS.

Invitation Homes Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of INVH stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,026,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,202,149. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. Invitation Homes has a twelve month low of $28.52 and a twelve month high of $40.20. The company has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.52.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.25). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $579.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.68 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Invitation Homes will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invitation Homes Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 167.74%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on INVH. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued an overweight rating and a $33.50 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Invitation Homes from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Invitation Homes from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invitation Homes

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 2.5% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 4.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 117.4% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operation of single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

