InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

InVivo Therapeutics Stock Down 3.0 %

NVIV opened at $1.31 on Friday. InVivo Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.81 and a 52-week high of $13.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.92. The company has a market cap of $3.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.84.

Get InVivo Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of InVivo Therapeutics by 152.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 47,900 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of InVivo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in InVivo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in InVivo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in InVivo Therapeutics by 182.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 27,667 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

About InVivo Therapeutics

Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. operates as a research and clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries. Its clinical development program is the Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, which is an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold that is designed for implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for InVivo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InVivo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.