Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect Iovance Biotherapeutics to post earnings of ($0.84) per share for the quarter.
Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.63) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Iovance Biotherapeutics to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Iovance Biotherapeutics Trading Down 4.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:IOVA opened at $6.13 on Wednesday. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.28 and a 12 month high of $16.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.94. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 0.21.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IOVA. MHR Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,661,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 71.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,770,751 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,949,000 after acquiring an additional 4,925,025 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 374.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,969,869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,757,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921,869 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,009,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 17.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,288,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $187,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,644 shares in the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.
