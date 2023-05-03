IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.05-1.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $325-355 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $355.15 million.

IPG Photonics Stock Performance

IPGP traded down $0.98 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.71. The stock had a trading volume of 351,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,753. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 60.76, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.22. IPG Photonics has a twelve month low of $79.88 and a twelve month high of $134.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.81.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $347.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.60 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 4.82%. IPG Photonics’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IPG Photonics announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IPGP shares. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $140.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $110.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $136.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other IPG Photonics news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.13, for a total value of $941,572.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,353,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,237,721.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,250 shares of company stock worth $4,866,675. 37.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IPG Photonics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,849,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $422,568,000 after buying an additional 24,859 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,559,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $280,980,000 after purchasing an additional 37,842 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,701,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,788,000 after purchasing an additional 270,190 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in IPG Photonics by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 687,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,465,000 after acquiring an additional 8,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in IPG Photonics by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 578,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,474,000 after acquiring an additional 263,356 shares in the last quarter. 63.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IPG Photonics

(Get Rating)

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.