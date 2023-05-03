iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Sold by Beck Bode LLC

Beck Bode LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $2,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBB. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IBB traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $130.76. 712,179 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,526,118. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $104.29 and a 1 year high of $138.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $130.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.63.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

