iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Sold by Richmond Brothers Inc.

Richmond Brothers Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,190 shares during the quarter. iShares Biotechnology ETF accounts for 5.5% of Richmond Brothers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Richmond Brothers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $3,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,706,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,568,000 after buying an additional 7,013 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,568,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,332,000 after acquiring an additional 521,820 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 951,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,294,000 after purchasing an additional 95,541 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 38.0% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 689,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,586,000 after purchasing an additional 189,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 632,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,006,000 after purchasing an additional 88,697 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

IBB traded up $1.05 on Wednesday, reaching $130.86. 724,964 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,526,434. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $130.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.63. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $104.29 and a 52-week high of $138.74.

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.