iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $49.06

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $49.06 and last traded at $48.88, with a volume of 194274 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.14.

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.68 and a 200 day moving average of $48.72.

Get iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 68.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $349,000.

About iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF

The iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (IAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index composed of global non-U.S. dollar denominated investment grade bonds, hedged against currency fluctuations for USD investors. IAGG was launched on Nov 10, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.