iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 181.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,352 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Texas Permanent School Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $36,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $436,000. Triumph Capital Management boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 7,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Capital Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 51,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,826,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corepath Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 88,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,532,000 after buying an additional 4,258 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $413.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 359,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,185,652. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $434.03. The stock has a market cap of $308.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $404.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $398.34.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

