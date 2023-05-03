iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,178 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.8% of Lincoln National Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $33,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVV. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $413.34. 1,252,444 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,196,440. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $434.03. The firm has a market cap of $307.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $404.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $398.34.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

