iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by BCGM Wealth Management LLC

BCGM Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 35,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 309,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,302,000 after acquiring an additional 11,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $276,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $92.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $86.40 and a one year high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.