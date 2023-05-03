iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Sold by Retirement Capital Strategies

Retirement Capital Strategies lowered its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 393,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,473 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises approximately 9.7% of Retirement Capital Strategies’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Retirement Capital Strategies’ holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $19,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. TBH Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,912,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 39,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of FLOT stock opened at $50.33 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.38 and its 200 day moving average is $50.35. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10.

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

