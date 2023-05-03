iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF (NYSEARCA:FM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF (NYSEARCA:FM – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 1,431,466 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 341% from the previous session’s volume of 324,951 shares.The stock last traded at $25.11 and had previously closed at $25.35.

iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $705 million, a P/E ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FM. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 123,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,152,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 17,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Gould Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 70,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $262,000.

iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Frontier Markets 100 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will concentrate its investments (that is, hold 25% or more of its total assets) in a particular industry or group of industries, which may include large-, mid- or small-capitalization companies, to approximately the same extent that the Underlying Index is concentrated.

