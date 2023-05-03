iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Journey Advisory Group LLC

Journey Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 52.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,766 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 524.4% during the 4th quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 704.5% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $107.14 on Wednesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.35 and a fifty-two week high of $108.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.02.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

