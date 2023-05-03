iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 964,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,030 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 6.1% of AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $168,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWM. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 196.6% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of IWM stock traded up $1.54 on Wednesday, reaching $173.24. 10,702,527 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,941,250. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $178.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.96. The company has a market capitalization of $49.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $162.50 and a twelve month high of $201.99.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.